Lady Jay Doubles Team Competes at State

The Lady Jay tennis duo of Codi Post and Jordan Dombrowski wrapped up their season Friday at the 6A State Tennis Tournament in Wichita.

The doubles team dropped their first two matches of the day to eliminate them from the tournament. In the first round, they lost to a team from Blue Valley Northwest and then dropped their second match to a team from Olathe East.

Post and Dombrowski finished with a 12-16 record on the season and finished fourth place in the Centennial League and Regional tournaments.