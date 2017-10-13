Sheriff alerts residents to Kansas property tax scam

BROWN COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating another new scam in Kansas.

Residents are reporting they are receiving phone calls and phone messages stating they are about to have their property foreclosed, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. They are then given a number to call to satisfy the order of foreclosure.

Several residents have stated they knew it was a scam and did not respond. However, some received a call from an individual following up on the automated call notifying the resident they owed back taxes on the property and unless immediate payment was made, the property would no longer belong to them and they would be evicted immediately.

The caller wanted bank account information to obtain a payment and also wanted a social security number for verification. At that point this resident knew it was a scam and hung up the phone. The number given to call back on this scam was a California phone number.

The sheriff reminded residents should never give out any personal information over the phone or computer.