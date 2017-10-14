Blue Jays – Lady Jays Compete at Centennial League Cross Country Meet

The Junction City Blue Jay varsity cross country team finished third and the Lady Jay varsity fourth in their respective brackets of competition at the Centennial League meet hosted by Washburn Rural High School.

In the boys competition coach Ryan Norton reported that Junction City finished third with a score of 89 points, one point ahead of fourth place Seaman who had 90. Manhattan won the team title with the low score of 24 followed by Washburn Rural at 55 points.

In the individual competition for Junction City, Christian Carter finished 8th in 17:18.5, Juan Tovar 11th with a time of 17:33.1 and Isaiah Galicia 15th in 17:46.7. All three runners medaled.

In the girls varsity race Junction City finished fourth with a score of 95 points. Manhattan won the team title with the low score of 33 points followed by Washburn Rural with 57 and Shawnee Heights with 81 points.

For Junction City Michelle Sanchez finished in the individual competition with a time of 20:12.3 and Kailey Koomen 14th in 21:26.1. Both of those Lady Jays medaled.

In the junior varsity competition Junction City finished sixth in the boys team competition with a score of 174.. Washburn Rural finished first with a score of 21. For the Blue Jay boys Omer Aksu finished fourth in,23:52.9 and Austin Smith sixth in 24:04.5 and both medaled. Washburn Rural won the team title.

In the junior varsity girls competition Junction City finished fourth with a score of 107. Washburn Rural won the team title. For the Lady Jays Hailey Eschllman finished fourth in 22:38.8 and medaled.