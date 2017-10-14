‘Dagger’ brigade Soldier dies on Fort Riley

A 1st Infantry Division Soldier died Oct. 12 on Fort Riley, Kansas.

Sgt. 1st Class Jamie Boone, a signal support systems specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 82nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Inf. Div., was found deceased in his on-post residence.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Sgt. 1st Class Boone,” said Col. Charles Masaracchia, 1st Inf. Div. chief of staff. “His loss is a tragedy, and we will be there for his family and friends throughout this difficult time.”

Boone joined the Army in June 2002 and arrived at Fort Riley in July 2014. He was 43 years old. He deployed to Afghanistan in 2002, Iraq in 2003 and 2006 and to South Korea in 2010.

Boone’s awards include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Valorous Unit Award, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Medal, Combat Action Badge and Parachutist Badge.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Riley Criminal Investigation Command office.