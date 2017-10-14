Geary Community Hospital honored 29 employees who have achieved service milestones in five-year increments at the 18th annual GCH Employee Recognition Banquet. The event was held at Acorn’s Resort Conference Center.

Collectively, the number of years of service combined was 350, totaling approximately 728,000 hours of service to GCH. The top three with the most years were Deborah Hull, Health Information Management, 45 years; Dawn Engel, Chief Nursing Officer, 30 years; and Jennifer Reinke, Pharmacy, 20 years.