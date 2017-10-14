Geary Community Hospital to Host Bake Sale to Assist Family of Former Employee

A 48-year old Enterprise woman, Patricia Humes, died as the result of a fire last Tuesday.

When fire crews responded to the blaze at a home in the 200 block of South Lincoln in Enterprise they found it fully engulfed in flames. According to Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman, once inside they found her body.

Now Geary Community Hospital officials have announced that they will host a bake sale Friday, October 20 to raise funds for the family of former employee Patricia “Shelley” Humes. Many of her family members either work or volunteer at GCH including husband Mike Humes, Interim Director of Facilities, son Chris Humes, Nutrition Services, mother Gloria Hohman, RN, Practice Management and father Ed Hohman, Auxiliary member. Shelley is also survived by her daughter, Cassandra, 16. She is a student at Chapman High School.

In an effort to help directly assist Shelley’s family with emergency funds for funeral costs, clothing and many other upcoming expenditures, GCH, is inviting anyone willing to contribute baked goods toward the sale.

The bake sale will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday in the main lobby at the hospital. If you plan to contribute baked goods bring your items to the Fegan Dining Room between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Friday.

If you have questions contact Renee Spellman, ext. 4190.

Freewill donations will be accepted.