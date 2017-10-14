Kansas woman ejected in jeep rollover accident

SMITH COUNTY— A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Friday in Smith County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Jeep Cherokee driven by Lucinda M. Johnson, 62, Smith Center, Vehicle was southbound on U.S. 281 eleven miles south of U.S. 36.

The jeep left the roadway and entered the west ditch. The driver lost control of the jeep. It rolled and the driver was ejected.

Johnson was transported to the Smith County Hospital. She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.