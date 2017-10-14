Sheriff’s Association Seeks Honorary Members

The Kansas Sheriff’s Association is seeking to raise funds to support their efforts to improve public safety through tougher crime prevention legislation, for professional and education programs for law enforcement officers and to help promote scholarships for high school students.

The Executive Director of the Association, Sandy Horton, said for $25 you can be an honorary member of the Association. That honorary membership entitles you to a membership ID car, bumper sticker and subscription to the Kansas Sheriff newsletter.

Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf said people will start receiving letters from the Kansas Sheriff’s Association and there will be a form that can be filled out to donate $25 to become an honorary member. “It will have my name on it, it will have information about the Kansas Sheriff’s Association. It is legitimate ( fundraiser ), it’s not a scam. That’s the main point that I want to get across to everybody.”

The Association is comprised of sheriff’s from across the state.