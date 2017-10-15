Dickinson Co. woman hospitalized after I-70 bridge crash

SALINE COUNTY — A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 8p.m. Saturday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Toyota Yaris driven by Judith Ann Sholes, 52, Chapman, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of Niles Road.

The vehicle rear-ended a 2014 Toyota Sienna, ran onto the shoulder of the highway, hit the KDOT bridge and veered off the right side of the highway.

Sholes and the driver of the Sienna James M. Zunick, 61, Kokomo, IN., were transported to Salina Regional Medical Center.

They were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.