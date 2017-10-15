Military Affairs Council Discusses Effort to Recruit Additional Brigade

Discussion at this past week’s Military Affairs Council meeting in Junction City included the topic of trying to recruit an additional brigade of Soldiers to Fort Riley.

MAC Director John Seitz said the focus of the discussion was they have to get the Soldiers to Fort Riley.

He said they also talked about support for the bond issue to get a proposed new Junction City High School, “and how important that it is, not only to the community, but to our efforts to attract businesses to the community and enhance the value of our community to the Army. ” Seitz noted the first people coming to Fort Riley look at are schools. “If you have a new high school horizon that makes it a lot more attractive. I’ve talked to several people who have kids in high school and they’re really excited about that prospect.”

If the bond issue is approved by voters on November 7th the State of Kansas will pay 47% of the cost of the project. The remainder of the money would come from federal heavy impact aid received by USD 475. School district officials have made it clear no increase in the property tax levy would be necessary.