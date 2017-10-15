JC Post

Military Affairs Council Discusses Effort to Recruit Additional Brigade

Discussion at this past week’s Military Affairs Council meeting in Junction City included the topic of trying to recruit an additional brigade of Soldiers to Fort Riley.

MAC Director John Seitz said the focus of the discussion was they have to get the Soldiers to Fort Riley.

He said they also talked about support for the bond issue to get a proposed new Junction City High School, “and how important that it is, not only to the community, but to our efforts to attract businesses to the community and enhance the value of our community to the Army. ” Seitz noted the first people coming to Fort Riley look at are schools. “If you have a new high school horizon that makes it a lot more attractive. I’ve talked to several people who have kids in high school and they’re really excited about that prospect.”

If the bond issue is approved by voters on November 7th the State of Kansas will pay 47% of the cost of the project. The remainder of the money would come from federal heavy impact aid received by USD 475. School district officials have made it clear no increase in the property tax levy would be necessary.

    Just another ploy to scare the voters into voting for an unneeded new school. Next they will say if we don’t vote for the new school Ft. Riley may leave.

  • Ed Smith

    To date we only get statements that the fed and state
    governments will “give” us a ton of money for this new high school and emotional
    comments about how the students are so embarrassed about their “outdated,
    crummy” building stirred with a dose of “trust us”. That’s it. Period. Well,
    let’s look at some facts. The Notice Of Bond Election (Daily Union, Public
    Notices, 10/05/2017) provides the legal statement we will agree to if the bond
    passes. First, there is no provision for the demolition of the current building
    as a cost item even though all other cost aspects are listed. Second, it states
    – for both federal and state funding – there is NO GUARANTEE those funds will
    be provided. In short, we will be on the hook for a ton of debt (with attached
    interest) if it passes and the feds/state decide to use those funds for other
    matters. Legislative stroke of the pen = done deal. People researching the
    status of schools in the area prior to moving here look at sites like ZILLOW
    and REALTOR.COM for homes. Clicking on one of the homes-for-sale dots to see
    data about a house provides a glimpse into demographics related to that house. Those
    sites rate schools academically on a scale of 1-10. That rating probably carries
    more weight than the presence of a brand new school building. Click on one of those
    sites and make your own assessment. This whole project is built on a foundation
    of sand just like most of the other – it will not cost you a dime – projects
    this town has come up with in the past 10 (+) years. Fix the current school. Do
    not get us into more debt.