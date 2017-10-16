Canteen and Cocktails: A Night in the 1940s, is scheduled Saturday, November 4 at the Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan from 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

This will be a creative merge between dinner theater and a remake of a World War Two USO Canteen show. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their best 1940s attire, however, not required. There will be a live jazz show by the Wakim Jazz Quartet, a dance demo and instruction by the Ballroom Dance School of Manhattan, signature desserts by Bourbon and Baker and period cocktails.

Tickets are $40 for FHDC members and $45 for non-members. You must be over 21 to attend. ID will be required.

Tickets are on sale online at http://www.flinthillsdiscovery.org/398/Canteen-Cocktails-A-Night-in-the-1940s or by calling the Discovery Center at 785-587-2726.

This program accompanies the Duty First: 100 Years of the Big Red one exhibit which opened at the Discovery Center on August 26.