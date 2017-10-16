Fort Riley Preparing for Military Retiree Appreciation Day

Fort Riley hosts the annual Military Retiree Appreciation Day Friday, Oct.

20 at Riley’s Conference Center. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; registration starts at 7:30 a.m. The event is open to retirees of all military services and their spouses, widows and widowers.

Highlights include presentations on TRICARE, Irwin Army Community Hospital services, the Fort Riley commissary, Exchange services and the 100th anniversary of the 1st Infantry Division. Additionally, attendees can get

their Influenza shot and update other inoculations. Irwin Army Community Hospital will have a health benefits counselor and registered dietitian on hand to answer questions. There will also be presentations on long-term care for military retirees and their family members and a federal legislative update on issues important to military retirees.