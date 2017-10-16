K-State vs. Oklahoma to Kick at 3 p.m. Saturday

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State Athletics official received word Sunday morning from the Big 12 Conference and its television partners that the Wildcats’ October 21, contest against Oklahoma will kick off at 3 p.m., and be televised nationally by FOX.

The game was originally placed on the six-day ready list last Monday.

Fans wishing to purchase the K-State VIP Tailgate Package can click here. Standing-room only tickets can be purchased for $75 by clicking here, and a $199 standing-room only Wildcat 4 Pack is available here.