The Geary County Sheriff’s Department responded to K-18 Highway mile marker 177 for a single vehicle non-injury accident at 11:48 a.m. Saturday.

Jiahui Xue, Manhattan, was driving her 2016 Toyota Corolla on the eastbound I-70 off-ramp to K-18 when she lost control of the vehicle and struck the guardrail during a heavy rain storm.

There was damage to the front of the vehicle and the guardrail.