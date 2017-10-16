Sunflower Showdown to Kick at 2 p.m. October 28

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The 115th edition of the Dillons’ Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and Kansas on Saturday, October 28, will kick off at 2 p.m., and be televised nationally by FS1, the Big 12 Conference and FOX Sports announced Monday.

It marks the fifth-straight year FS1 will broadcast the Sunflower Showdown, while it is the eighth-straight season the FOX family of networks will televise the matchup. The Wildcats are in search of their ninth-straight victory over the Jayhawks, which would be their longest since an 11-game winning streak from 1993-2003. K-State has also won four-straight meetings in Lawrence.

Kansas State hosts No. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium, a game that will kick off at 3 p.m., and be televised nationally by FOX.

Fans wishing to purchase the K-State VIP Tailgate Package to the matchup against the Sooners can click here. Standing-room only tickets can be purchased for $75 by clicking here, and a $199 standing-room only Wildcat 4 Pack is available here.