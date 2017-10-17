Annual Cats for Cans Drive to be Held Saturday



MANHATTAN – The Kansas State Athletics Department will hold its 22nd-annual Cats for Cans food drive during Saturday’s home football game against Oklahoma. Fans are encouraged to help the K-State Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) fight hunger in Manhattan by participating in the food drive by bringing canned foods or cash donations to the game.

Wildcat student-athletes will begin collecting donations two hours prior to the 3 p.m. kickoff in the parking lot and at all stadium entrances. In addition, fans can drop off items throughout the week with locations at Dillons, Hy-Vee and Wal-Mart in Manhattan.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Flint Hills Breadbasket in Manhattan. The Breadbasket assists in providing meals for over 20,000 individuals throughout Manhattan and the surrounding area, especially throughout the holiday season.

This year’s goal is 5,000 pounds of goods and $15,000 worth of monetary donations.

Cats for Cans is just one of many community service projects that allow Kansas State student-athletes to give back to the community in a positive and influential way.

Saturday’s game against Oklahoma, which will be televised nationally by FOX, is expected to be the 38th straight sellout at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

KENNY LANNOU

Sr. Associate A.D. for Communications and Public Relations | K-State Athletics