The Ben Markley Quartet featuring Greg Osby will perform Saturday evening at the C. L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City. Show time is 7:30 p.m.

Local native, pianist and composer, Ben Markley is the Director of Jazz Studies at the University of Wyoming. Compositions from his first two albums have earned him ASCAP Young Jazz Composers Awards. Markley was selected to participate in the Betty Carter Jazz Ahead program held at the Kennedy Center.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, saxophonist Greg Osby studied at Howard University and the Berklee College of Music before relocating to New York City. He established himself as a notable and in-demand sideman for such artists as Herbie Hancock, Dizzy Gillespie, Jack DeJohnette, Andrew Hill, Muhal Richard Abrams. Jim Hall and jaki Byard.

Markley and Osby will premier tunes Saturday night from their upcoming album.

Their performance is sponsored by the Hoover-Koken Foundation, the Jellison Foundation, Sunflower Bank and Upland Mutual Insurance.

Tickets are $21 for adults, $19 for military and seniors 65 and older, $9 for students 18 and under.