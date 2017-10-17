County Employees – Officials Get Flu Shots

Geary County employees had the opportunity to receive flu shots from the Health Department on Monday.

Among them was Geary County Commission Chairman Ben Bennett, who told JC Post as always the County provides free flu shots to the employees, “because it is covered under our insurance program and our benefit package. This week is the week we wanted to kick that off and encourage all of our employees today. And a couple of other times we’ll have nurses from our Health Department here or they can go out to the Health Department, and they can take their families out there if they qualify in our benefit package and get their flu shots if they’d like to do that.”

Bennett got his flu shot on Monday.