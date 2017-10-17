This ( Tuesday ) is the final day to register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 7 election.

The Geary County Clerk’s office is open late this evening until 6 p.m.

In Geary County voters will cast ballots for candidates in the USD 475 Board of Education race, Junction City Commission, Grandview Plaza mayor, and the bond issue for a proposed new Junction CIty High School. If approved that bond issue will secure state funding for 47% of the cost of a new high school and federal heavy impact aid received by the school district will pay the remainder of the cost.