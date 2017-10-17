KBI investigating death of Kansas county jail inmate

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at a Kansas county jail.

Just before 7:15 a.m., an inmate who had chronic medical issues prior to incarceration was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday in the Sedgwick County Jail, according to a media release.

After immediate medical attention from onsite staff and responding EMS personnel, the 54 year old man was pronounced dead shortly before 7:50 a.m. The preliminary cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Investigation Division were notified. The inmate’s family has been notified of his death and his identity is being withheld at their request. The inmate was being held in the Sedgwick County Detention Facility on felony charges and had been in custody since July 2017.

The Sedgwick County Detention Facility has booked over 19,000 people so far this year. This is the fourth in-custody death for 2017.