Parking and Access Changes Coming at County Office Building

Changes are in the offing for the parking lot on the east side of the Geary County Office Building.

County Commission Chairman Ben Bennett said it is being prompted by security and liability issues. “First of December we’re going to close off the east door of this building and it will be an employee entrance only. And we also will designate the ( east side ) parking lot as an employee parking lot. All customers who have business in the County Office Building will need to enter by the doors on the north and south side of the building, on the Franklin Street side of the building.”

Bennett added there is also an ADA issue prompting the change.