Police: 2 suspects jailed for Lawrence shooting that killed 3

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the October 1 fatal shooting on Massachusetts Street in Lawrence and have two suspects in custody.

In a media release the police reported the suspects are identified as Ahmad Malik Rayton, 22, and Dominique Jaques Mcmillan, 19, both of Topeka.

Rayton is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. McMillon is charged with Aggravated Assault and Battery, according to Officer Drew Fennelly.

Rayton has previous convictions for child endangerment and aggravated assault, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Three people died in the October 1, shooting including Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, Shawnee, Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, and Tremel Dupree Dean 24, both of Topeka. Two victims were treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

A joint press conference with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office will provide additional information in the case on Tuesday afternoon.