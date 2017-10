Fort Riley reported on social media that Specialist Brandon Powell has been recognized as the Soldier of the Quarter and Sgt. Miguel Rowe the Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter. They are assigned to the 601 ASB Guardians, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division.

The soldiers were recognized by the commanding general of Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Div., Maj. Gen. Joseph M. Martin during an award ceremony on Oct. 13 at Barlow Theater on Fort Riley.