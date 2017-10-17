Tax Code Simplification Effort Could Lead to Relief

The U.S. House is moving to try to make the federal tax code simpler.

1st District Congressman Roger Marshall noted there is one effort that would allow most to do their taxes on the back side of a postcard. You can google Roger Marshall to look at his website where there is an example of the postcard.

Marshall stated, “Then the next step is we want to give tax relief to middle and low income tax folks. So we’re going to take people in a ten-percent income tax bracket and decrease them to zero. People in the 15-percent bracket we’ll decrease them to twelve. And we’re going to double your deduction. So a family deduction is going to go from twelve to twenty-four thousand. So I think that’s going to spell relief for middle America.”

Marshall said this has received discussion but it is not quite ready to go to committee in the House. He believes the tax relief could be in place by 2018. Marshall noted the goal is to get it done this year.