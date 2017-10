The Junction City / Geary County United Way has announced that Milford Elementary School is in need of supplies for the children and their families. If you are able to donate one of the following items contact Phyllis Biller at 785-717-4170 or phyllisboller@usd475.org.

The items include soap, shampoo / conditioner, laundry soap, toilet tissue, kleenex, and combs and brushes.

Supplies will be given to the children and their families who attend Milford Elementary School.