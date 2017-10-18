Cell Phone Violators Beware

If you talk on your handheld cell phone while you are driving that can result in a ticket in Junction City.

During the Tuesday night city commission meeting, a member of the governing body, Mick McCallister asked if there is still a lot of cell phone usage. He noted he was at an intersection where a car went right through the intersection while the driver was texting on the phone as she went through a stop sign. “I don’t know if we have seen an uptick in tickets for cell phones. ”

McCallister added if authorities can, police need to do what they did earlier where officers visibly checked people and pulled drivers over if they were talking on their hand held cell phones. “And I heard from a lot of people when they were visibly checking folks and pulling them over if they were on their phone. ” McCallister said he would like to see an emphasis on slowing down cell phone use while people are driving.

Police Chief Dan Breci said he would report back at the next city commission meeting on the number of citations written by police “because that’s the only way it will curtail behavior.”