Kan. man with over a dozen convictions jailed for attempted-carjacking

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an attempted carjacking.

Just after 7p.m.Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a reported carjacking in the 7100 Block of West 21Street north in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 46-year-old woman told police she had purchased groceries at the convenience store and returned to her SUV. A suspect with something in his hand ran towards her while she was sitting in the driver’s seat with the door open. The suspect demanded she move over and the woman screamed for help. The suspect then ran from the scene.

A citizen who witnessed the event told the suspect to stop. They got into a physical disturbance, according to Davidson. Officers arrived and took the 26-year-old suspect identified as Julio Conde, according to the Sedgwick County booking report, into custody. He was booked for attempted robbery, battery, assault on a law enforcement officer, criminal threat and a warrant.

The suspect and witness received minor injuries, according to Davidson. Conde has over a dozen previous convictions for theft, burglary and making false writing, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.