The new Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet on West 6th Street in Junction City opened to huge crowds on Tuesday.

The grand opening was held and as late as six o’clock in the evening the line of cars waiting to get into the parking lot and go through the drive-through was nearly three blocks long. At p.m. the wait for food was approximately 45 minutes long due to the number of people wanting to be served.

Junction City had been without a KFC outlet for several months.