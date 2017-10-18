Manhattan woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

RILEY COUNTY — A Manhattan woman was injured in an accident just after 8p.m. Tuesday in Riley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Nissan Frontier driver by Sterling W. Johnson, 23, Manhattan, was east bound on U.S. 24.

The driver attempted to turn north bound onto Kansas 13 and pulled out in front of a 2007 Ford Escape driven by Kathleen M. Garvin, 68, Manhattan.

Garvin was transported to a hospital in Topeka. Johnson was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.