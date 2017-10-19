Former Geary County Attorney Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Former Geary County Attorney Steve Opat was recently presented the Kansas County and District Attorney’s Association Lifetime Achievement Award.

He received that honor during the Association’s annual fall conference in Lawrence.

Opat served two different stints as Geary County Attorney before deciding not to seek reelection last year. The award is presented to an Association member for his or her longevity as a prosecutor. Today Opat continues to serve as the Geary County Counselor for the Geary County Commission.

Also in attendance at the conference in Lawrence were two former assistant county attorneys during Opat’s tenure, David Platt and Lloyd Graham. Platt later became a District Court Judge before retiring, while Graham continues to serve as an Assistant Geary County Attorney.