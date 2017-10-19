Kansas teen accused in knife attack on man in his home

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen for an alleged drug induced stabbing attack.

A 19-year-old Salina woman is facing first-degree murder charges after she walked into a neighbor’s house and stabbed him several times.

Just before 6a.m. Wednesday, a Salina man awoke to find an intruder at his home in the 500 block of Anderson in Salina, according to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester. The homeowner told police that a woman, later identified as Amy Ramirez, 19, walked into his bedroom and began yelling at him.

Ramirez then picked up bolt action rifle that was in the room. The victim said he knew the gun wasn’t loaded so he attempted to wrestle it away from her, breaking a lamp in the process.

The confrontation then migrated to the living room. As the victim went for his cell phone to call the police, Ramirez allegedly grabbed several knives from the kitchen. She stabbed the man multiple times on his left side before police arrived.

Officers entered the residence to find victim holding down the suspect. When he released her, she continued to fight with police. She was tased and then taken into custody.

Capt. Forrester said that officers believed Ramirez was under the influence of narcotics and a search warrant was executed at her residence, also in the 500 block of Anderson. Police found marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the home.

Police booked Ramirez into the Saline County Jail for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property, trespassing, interference with law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The homeowner was transported to the hospital for treatment and released, according to Forrester.