SHAWNEE COUNTY — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal accident that took the life a a Kansas woman.

Just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Topeka Police Department responded to a passenger train striking a pedestrian on the railroad tracks in the area of 37th and Kansas, according to a media release.

The victim identified as Sharon Carter, 32,Topeka, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police released no additional details Thursday.