Reminder: Hospital Bake Sale to Help Family

Geary Community Hospital is hosting a bake sale Friday to help raise funds for the family of former GCH employee, Patricia “Shelley” Humes. She died recently in a fire in Enterprise.

The funds raised will help family members with funeral costs, clothing and other upcoming expenditures.

The bake sale will go from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the main lobby at the hospital. If you would like to provide baked goods for this effort bring them to the Fegan dining room at GCH from 7-9 a.m. Friday.

Anyone may provide baked goods for the sale.