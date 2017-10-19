United Way Fundraiser

The Central National Bank main bank in downtown Junction City will be the site of a fundraiser for the Junction City / Geary County United Way.

There will be a cinnamon roll and chili feed on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the basement of the main bank.

You can get a bowl of chili for $4 and a second bowl for $1. A drink and cinnamon rolls will be provided. The cinnamon rolls are being donated by Rock Springs 4-H Center.

You can get your food to go. All proceeds will benefit the Junction City / Geary County United Way.