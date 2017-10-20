JC Post

Swap Shop – October 20, 2017

Today’s Coach’s/1420 KJCK Birthday Club Winner – William Riddle

Selling – Cool Mist humidifier; Longerberger baskets, 238-6984

Yard Sale – 8:30 a.m., Saturday, 833 Plaza Drive, Grandview Plaza

Selling – Girl’s toddler’s bed; baby swing; bouncer chair, 238-5405

Garage Sale – Underway today and 8:30  a.m., Saturday, 1301 W. 10th Street (4 x 10′ utility trailer; baby bed) 238-3513

Lost Keys – Franklin School area, 238-5067

Buy – Craftsman 14.4 volt batteries, 223-1733

Selling – New Wave infra red oven; HP Laser print Jet cartridge 98A, 238-3223

Selling – John Deere toy tractors (1915  and Model A); two model airplanes (St. Louis and Amoco); Christmas items, 477-2461

Selling – King size air mattress, 238-1185

Garage Sale – 1408 Cypress Court, underway today (plants, men’s shoes (size 9); tools, 762-2648

 