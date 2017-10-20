Blue Jays Claim 29-10 Win Over Seaman Vikings

The Junction City Blue Jays led 17-3 early in the fourth quarter before a bad snap on a punt attempt resulted in a recovery of the football by the Seaman Vikings ( 4-4 ) at the Blue Jay three-yard line. Two plays later the Vikings scored a touchdown to cut the lead to 17-10.

Then Junction City ( 4-3 ) took over, scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run by Russell Walker and a 32-yard touchdown run by Chris Randolph to secure a 29-10 victory over the Vikings.

Randolph scored three touchdowns for the Blue Jays, with the other two coming on runs of 20 and 77 yards.

Blue Jay coach Randall Zimmerman noted it was a great defensive night for Junction City since they only gave up three points with that unit. “My hats off to that side of the football because they really played a nice offensive Seaman team really to three points.”

The Blue Jays and Seaman both advance to postseason play next week.