‘Fighting Sixth to Return from South Korea

FORT RILEY, Kan. – More than 400 Soldiers with the 1st Heavy Attack Reconnaissance Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, are set to return soon from a nine-month deployment to South Korea.

The “Fighting Sixth” deployed to South Korea in February 2017 as part of a

regular rotation of forces in support of the South Korea – U.S. alliance

under the 2nd Infantry Division. While deployed, the squadron trained

closely with their South Korean counterparts in order to deter North Korean

aggression and provide security to the Korean peninsula.

During the deployment, 1st Sqdn., 6th Cav. Regt., conducted multiple training exercises just miles from the demilitarized zone. The exercises included Scout Weapons Team live-fire exercises, AH-64D Apache attack helicopter and RQ-7b Shadow unmanned aircraft system gunnery qualification tables, joint live-fire exercises with other 2nd Inf. Div. elements and the U.S. Air Force. Most notably, the Fighting Sixth participated in the Republic of Korea Live Fire Exercise, a live-fire demonstration of every weapons platform in the U.S. and South Korean inventory on the Korean Peninsula.

As part of a bilateral agreement between the U.S. and South Korea, the Fighting Sixth established a footprint across three locations: Suwon Air Base, Camp Mobile and Camp Humphreys. As the deployment draws down, the Soldiers will close operations at Suwon Air Base and consolidate at Camp Humphreys near Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

All members of the squadron are expected to return by the end of October.