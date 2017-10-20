Friday Night Football Scores

KS-FBH–Prep Scores/727
Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Andover 48, Valley Center 13
Andover Central 41, Augusta 8
Axtell 62, BV Randolph 12
BV North 38, Blue Valley Southwest 0
Baldwin 57, Osawatomie 40
Basehor-Linwood 34, Atchison 0
Bishop Miege 31, DeSoto 0
Bonner Springs 34, Lansing 21
Buhler 48, El Dorado 6
Burlingame 53, Rural Vista 0
Caldwell 69, South Haven 6
Caney Valley 47, Neodesha 7
Canton-Galva 46, Goessel 0
Central Plains 56, St. John 0
Centralia 30, Valley Heights 22
Centre 68, Valley Falls 6
Chaparral 18, Garden Plain 14
Cherryvale 42, Riverton 0
Cimarron 76, Syracuse 0
Clay Center 44, Rock Creek 14
Clifton-Clyde 56, Onaga 0
Coffeyville 60, Independence 0
Colby 32, Concordia 14
Conway Springs 41, Cheney 0
Council Grove 18, Mission Valley 14
Derby 48, Wichita Campus 20
Doniphan West 14, McLouth 8
Douglass 46, Wichita Independent 14
Ell-Saline 28, Salina Sacred Heart 21
Ellsworth 42, Lyons 0
Emporia 19, Shawnee Heights 14
Erie 46, Northeast-Arma 6
Eureka 30, Fredonia 26
Fort Scott 27, Paola 26
Frankfort 78, Wetmore 38
Frontenac 20, Columbus 8
Galena 57, Southeast 7
Goddard 48, Newton 14
Goddard-Eisenhower 49, Arkansas City 20
Great Bend 20, Garden City 7
Halstead 36, Hutchinson Trinity 6
Hanover 62, Wakefield 12
Hays 36, Abilene 0
Hays-TMP-Marian 46, Russell 6
Hesston 59, Southeast Saline 42
Hodgeman County 46, Dighton 6
Holcomb 19, Pratt 14
Hoxie 52, Hill City 6
Hutchinson Central Christian 74, Burrton 6
Ingalls 66, Deerfield 0
Iola 33, Anderson County 12
Jackson Heights 36, Horton 12
Jayhawk Linn 34, Humboldt 30
Jefferson North 46, Troy 0
Junction City 29, Topeka Seaman 10
KC Sumner 35, KC Washington 18
KC Turner 36, KC Wyandotte 26
Kingman 10, Hugoton 6
LaCrosse 43, Oakley 23
Labette County 36, Chanute 0
Larned 29, Hoisington 22
Lawrence Free State 24, Lawrence 21
Lebo 50, Crest 44
Liberal 34, Dodge City 29
Linn 46, Tescott 0
Little River 68, Ellinwood 18
Logan/Palco 64, Solomon 16
Louisburg 42, Ottawa 19
Lyndon 41, Chase County 0
Macksville 36, Attica/Argonia 22
Maize 14, Hutchinson 13
Maize South 48, Rose Hill 14
Manhattan 50, BV Northwest 22
Marion 44, Hillsboro 12
Marysville 77, Minneapolis 12
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 51, Maranatha Academy 12
McPherson 47, Wamego 0
Medicine Lodge 15, Moundridge 6
Mill Valley 35, Gardner-Edgerton 21
Mulvane 35, Wellington 7
Nemaha Central 49, Riverside 0
Nickerson 48, Wichita Collegiate 14
Northern Valley 66, Stockton 14
Norwich 36, Hartford 34
Olathe East 42, Leavenworth 7
Olathe North 26, SM Northwest 22
Olathe Northwest 44, SM South 21
Olathe South 44, SM North 21
Olpe 44, Northern Heights 6
Osage City 55, Central Heights 14
Osborne 32, Bennington 16
Otis-Bison 64, Triplains-Brewster 0
Oxford 58, Flinthills 8
Parsons 24, Baxter Springs 21
Phillipsburg 56, Norton 0
Pike Valley 52, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 6
Pittsburg 55, Wichita North 8
Pittsburg Colgan 63, Oswego 6
Plainville 47, Ellis 14
Pleasant Ridge 28, Atchison County 18
Pleasanton 56, Altoona-Midway 0
Prairie View 63, KC Bishop Ward 0
Rawlins County 46, Trego 0
Riley County 12, Beloit 0
Rock Hills 54, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 0
Rolla 48, Minneola 42
Royal Valley 20, Oskaloosa 14
Sabetha 70, Hiawatha 6
Santa Fe Trail 18, Jefferson West 0
Scott City 28, Goodland 0
Sedgwick 43, Remington 0
Silver Lake 40, Perry-Lecompton 35
Smith Center 70, Republic County 0
Smoky Valley 43, Chapman 12
South Barber 54, Ashland 8
South Central 48, Kiowa County 0
South Gray 54, Kinsley 0
Spearville 46, Wichita County 0
Spring Hill 19, Eudora 7
St. Francis 54, Quinter 6
St. Mary’s 35, Rossville 7
St. Paul 52, Southern Coffey 6
St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Blue Valley 20
Sterling 27, Haven 0
Sylvan-Lucas 44, Thunder Ridge 8
Tonganoxie 45, KC Piper 7
Topeka Hayden 27, Holton 13
Ulysses 29, Winfield 14
Victoria 52, Lincoln 0
Wallace County 58, Greeley County 8
Washburn Rural 42, Topeka West 0
Waverly 44, Chetopa 12
Wellsville 46, West Franklin 14
West Elk 62, Marmaton Valley 28
Wichita Bishop Carroll 30, Kapaun Mount Carmel 22
Wichita Northwest 68, Wichita Southeast 6
Wichita West 16, Wichita East 0
Yates Center 24, Uniontown 22