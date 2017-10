In conjunction with a Manhattan City Commission work session there will be a special legislative forum on mental health at Manhattan City Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

State legislators expected to attend include State Senators Tom Hawk and Laura Kelly plus State Representatives Sydney Carlin, Tom Phillips and Susie Swanson.

The forum will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The announcement on the forum was provided by Pawnee Mental Health Services.