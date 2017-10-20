Sundown Salute Fundraising Effort Kicks Off

Callers to 1420 KJCK, The Talk of JC, pledged more than $1,400 on Friday during a Sundown Salute fundraiser.

News Director Dewey Terrill broadcast from atop the roof at Coach’s Grill and Bar at 720 Caroline Avenue to help raise awareness about the annual Fourth of July celebration in Junction City, while Program Director Jerry Brecheisen took calls from donors in the The Talk of JC studios during the hours 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

One of the callers who made a pledge was was one of the founders of Sundown Salute, John Summers, who now resides in the Kansas City area. Summers, Bill Deppish and Ed Birney developed the idea in 1976 that turned into the annual Fourth of July celebration. They were assisted by the Economic Development Director in Junction City at that time, Jack Lacey.

The Sundown Salute Committee for 2018 is co-chaired by Terry Heldstab and Mark Ediger. Mick Wunder is Event Coordinator, Barbara Wunder Secretary and Michelle Stimatze Treasurer.