The Junction City Blue Jays will travel to Wichita for a Class 6A first-round postseason playoff game Friday night.

Junction City, ( 4-3 ) will meet Wichita West ( 5-3 ) in that ballgame.

KSHSAA seeds teams in Class 6A one through 16 on both the eastern and western portions of the state. Junction City is a nine-seed and Wichita West an eight-seed in the western bracket.

Also in Class 6A, the Manhattan Indians ( 7-1 ) will host Wichita East ( 3-5 ) in a first-round ballgame Friday night.