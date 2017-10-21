Corps of Engineers Reduces Outflow from Milford Lake

The Corps of Engineers has reduced the outflow at Milford Reservoir from 1,500 cubic feet per second to 25 cubic feet per second ( lowflow.).

The Corps reported that the current lake elevation is 1145.27, or 87-hundredths of a foot high.

The current Water Level Management Plan for the lake indicates that the Corps will maintain the lake elevation at least one foot over conservation pool from Oct. 1 to Jan 1. The goal of the fall and winter rise is to keep the lake elevation up as long as possible for waterfowl habitat but at the same time realizing that the lake elevation needs to be drawn down prior to the lake freeze up.