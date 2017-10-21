JCHS Cross Country Qualifies Four Runners for State

Two members of the Lady Jay and two members of the Blue Jay boys cross country team have qualified for the Class 6A State Meet.

Coach Ryan Norton confirmed they include Alissa Sanchez and Kailey Koomen for the girls, and Christian Carter and Isaiah Galicia for the boys. Norton stated after the Regional Meet at Milford State Park that it was a tough regional. “There’s a lot of great teams here, some of these teams will probably go on and place very high at state. To advance out of this as an individual is a good accomplishment this year for us.”

Charter finished ninth in the boys regional in 17:17.31 and Isaiah Galicia tenth in 17:28.50. For the girls Alissa Sanchez finished fourth in 10:23.17 while Kailey Koomen finished 16th in 21:38.29.

In the regional team competition Manhattan won both the boys and girls titles while Junction City finished fifth in boys and fourth in the girls team competition. Manhattan had the low score of 31 points in the boys race while Junction City had 104 points. In the girls race Manhattan had the winning low point total with a score of 33 while Junction City finished with 98 points. The top three teams advance on to state at Rimrock Farms near Lawrence next Saturday.