Kansas man hospitalized after semi rear-ends a combine

SHAWNEE COUNTY — A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. Friday in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Peterbilt semi driven by Patrick B. Schafer, 29, Perry, was westbound on U.S. 24 at Kaw Valley Road in the left lane.

The semi rear-ended a 2007 John Deere Combine driven by Andrew Joseph Voegeli, 25, Tecumseh, that was westbound in both lanes. The combine left the roadway to the west and fell into the creek.

Voegeli was transported to the hospital in Topeka. Schafer was wearing a seat belt and not injured, according to the KHP.

U.S. 24 remains closed at K-4 and the inside lane of U.S. 24 starting at Happy Hollow Road are closed due to the collision over Soldier Creek, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.