Police ask for help to locate suspects who robbed Kan. pizza deliver driver

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking for help to locate suspects.

Just after 8 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the 1100 Block of East Crowley in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 26-year-old pizza delivery driver told police he had completed a delivery to a residence when a dark SUV drove up and two suspects got out. One suspect had a gun and demanded money. The suspects took the delivery driver’s cash and drove away. There were no injuries.

One suspect is described a 6-foot tall black male wearing blue jeans and a red shirt. The other black male suspect was skinny, 6-foot tall and wore a black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wichita Police.