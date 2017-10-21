RCPD Searching for Information on Altercation

Riley County Police are searching for information about a reported altercation at the Blue Hills Shopping Center early Saturday morning in Manhattan.

The RCPD issued a news release indicating that they the Department has received a report about the altercation. Officers responded to the location at 2301 Tuttle Creek Boulevard. When officers arrived on scene, they received reports that during the altercation someone discharged a firearm.

The Riley County Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers in Riley County at 785-539-7777. Anyone with information may also contact the department through social media by using Facebook or Twitter. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.