Candidate Forum Set for Monday

The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a candidate forum Monday at 5:30 p.m.at the C. L. Hoover Opera House.

Candidates for Junction City Commission and Geary USD 475 Board of Education will participate in the forum.

For Junction City Commission they include Tim Brown, Jeff Underhill, Nicholas Allbritton, Bob Henderson, Heinrich Biggs and Michael Gray. For the Geary USD 475 Board of Education, the candidates include WIlliam Brooks, Rina D. Neal, Sarah Talley, David S. Walker, Lawrence R. Young, LaDonna Junghans and Stephanie Holloway.

The forum will be broadcast on 1420 KJCK, The Talk of JC.