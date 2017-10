The Junction City Lady Jays fell to Washburn Rural in a Class 6A Substate Volleyball Tournament on Saturday by the scores of 25-9 and 25-17. The tournament was played at Wichita Southeast High School.

In the other first round match in that substate tournament, Topeka High defeated Dery 27-29, 25-23 and 25-23. Washburn Rural then defeated Topeka High 25-8 and 25-22 to advance on to the Class 6A State tournament.