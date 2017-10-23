2 Kan. police officers placed on leave after 1 arrested for alleged stalking, misconduct

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Wichita Police (WPD) officer on charges and two additional WPD officers are also on paid-administrative leave in connection with the investigation, according to officer Charley Davidson.

On Friday, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 46-year-old Joshua Price, according to the Sedgwick County booking report. He is a 21-year veteran of the WPD. Deputies booked him for misdemeanor official misconduct and stalking.

The arrest was made by Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office after WPD requested them to investigate potential criminal conduct by the officer, according to a media release from officer Charley Davidson.

WPD officials requested the matter be investigated by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, as part of a collaborative agreement made earlier this year to ensure transparency and avoid conflicts of interest.

Due to the ongoing investigation, police released no additional details Monday. Police will release additional details at the appropriate time, according to Police Chief Gordon Ramsey. “This is an unfortunate situation,” said Ramsey. “The Wichita Police Department will continue to hold its officers to the highest standards and accountable when they fail to meet those standards. We will continue to improve transparence and public trust in part by working with other agencies on such matters.”