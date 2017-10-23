Demon Brigade Soldier Dies on Fort RIley

A 1st Infantry Division Soldier died Oct. 21 on Fort Riley, Kansas.

Sgt. 1st Class George Bible III, a platoon sergeant and Black Hawk helicopter repairer with Company D, 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Inf. Div., was found unresponsive in his on-post residence by officers from Fort Riley’s 97th Military Police Battalion. He was later pronounced dead by a doctor with Irwin Army Community Hospital.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Sgt. 1st Class Bible during this difficult time,” said Lt. Col. John E. Tiedeman, 3rd AHB, 1st Avn. Regt., commander. “It was an honor to serve by his side. His absence will be felt throughout the Army aviation community. We will never forget the contributions he made to this battalion, the Army and our nation.”

Bible joined the Army in March 2002 and arrived at Fort Riley in February. He was 36 years old. His home of record is Clarksville, Tennessee.

He deployed to Iraq in 2006 and 2007 and to Afghanistan in 2008, 2011 and 2013.

Bible’s awards include the Air Medal with Valor, Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Medal, NATO Medal, Certificate of Achievement, Combat Action Badge, Senior Aviation Badge, Aviation Badge, Air Assault Badge and Driver and Mechanic With Driver – Wheeled Vehicles.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Riley Criminal Investigation Command office. For questions about the investigation, please contact U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command Public Affairs Office at

(571) 305-4041.